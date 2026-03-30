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The SpaceX headquarters facility in Hawthorne, California
March 30, 2026 1:39 AM 2 min read

Cathie Wood Calls New SpaceX Milestone 'Wild' After Elon Musk Touts 119 Satellites Delivered To Orbit At Once

Cathie Wood, chief executive of ARK Invest, reacted in awe of SpaceX's latest satellite-hauling feat, replying to a post by Elon Musk in which the billionaire said the company had delivered 119 satellites to orbit at once on its Transporter-16 rideshare mission.

Cathie Wood Reacts To SpaceX Milestone

Wood quoted a post by Musk on Sunday with a single word replying, “Wild!” after he posted about SpaceX’s successful launch. SpaceX says the mission includes cubesats, microsats, hosted payloads, a reentry vehicle and orbital transfer vehicles carrying some of the payloads.

Musk wrote that the Falcon 9 used for the mission can carry about 20 tons to orbit even with a reusable booster and fairing, adding that this makes it a "heavy" class rocket by conventional standards.

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ARK said in June 2025 that SpaceX could reach a roughly $2.5 trillion valuation by 2030, driven largely by Starlink.

Photo Courtesy: Wirestock Creators on Shutterstock.com

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