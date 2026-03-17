Nvidia Announces New Chip For Space-Based AI Compute In Boost For Orbital Datacenters

Space-Based Datacenters

At the event, Huang revealed that Nvidia was working on its orbital datacenters goal. “We’re going to space,” Huang said, adding that the company’s THOR chip was “radiation approved” and that Nvidia was already using satellites for image processing.

“In the future, we’ll also build datacenters in space,” Huang said, but also highlighted some challenges with the goal. “Of course, in space there’s no conduction, no convection, there’s just radiation,” he said, adding that the company still had to figure out how to cool the systems in orbit.

NVIDIA, in an official statement on Monday, revealed that the new chipset is capable of delivering over “25x more AI compute for space-based inferencing.” Sharing his views in the statement, Huang said that “AI processing across space and ground systems enables real-time sensing, decision-making and autonomy.”

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Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings show that Nvidia scores well on the Growth, Momentum, and Quality metrics.

Price Action: NVDA surged 1.65% to $183.22 at Market close on Monday, but declined 0.24% to $182.78 during the after-hours trading session.

Check out more of Benzinga’s Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

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