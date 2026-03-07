Jezz Bezos-founded Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has urged the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to reject Elon Musk-led SpaceX’s proposal to launch a million satellites, citing concerns over feasibility and potential orbital congestion.

Formal Objection Filed With FCC

Amazon Leo has filed a formal objection with the FCC against SpaceX’s plan to deploy a vast satellite network. The filing, submitted on Friday, argues that the project is more speculative than practical and would take centuries to complete.

"In short, the Application seems to describe a lofty ambition rather than a real plan—and a speculative placeholder rather than a complete application under the Commission's rules," the company said in its filing.

Lack Of Detailed Plans

Amazon criticizes the lack of detailed plans in SpaceX’s application, questioning the feasibility of deploying such a large constellation. The company points out that in 2025, a record-breaking year, only 4,526 satellites were launched globally, implying that achieving a million would be unrealistic.

Amazon also raised concerns about the impact on other operators and the potential for orbital resource conflicts. The filing warns that approving SpaceX’s proposal could lead to unnecessary competition for orbital space, potentially affecting other satellite operators.

SpaceX has not provided a specific timeline for the project, but envisions using its Starship rocket for deployment. The FCC has received over 1,200 comments on the proposal, with various stakeholders, including astronomers and rival companies, urging the commission to deny the application.

Amazon Vs. Spacex

SpaceX’s Starlink is also expanding its reach with new technologies, such as direct-to-cell services, which are set to debut in the European Union. This move highlights SpaceX’s aggressive strategy to capture a larger market share.

The Musk-led space company is reportedly considering a dual-class share structure for its anticipated IPO, which would allow Elon Musk to retain control over the company. This strategic financial maneuvering underscores the competitive landscape in the satellite internet industry.

