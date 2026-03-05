SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has set an ambitious target of delivering 1 million tons of orbital payload in the future with the commercial space flight giant's Starship rocket.

1 Million Per Year

On Wednesday, user @xdNiBoR posted on the social media platform X, comparing the launch attempts made by SpaceX in comparison to those of other companies in the U.S., which showcased the number of attempts in favor of SpaceX. "I can't wait to see how this graph looks in 5 years when Starship is operational," the user said.

Responding to the user, Musk laid out an ambitious target for SpaceX once Starship becomes operational. ">1M tons/year of payload to orbit is the goal," he said in the response.

Starship Launches, SpaceX IPO

NASA's SLS Pivot

Check out more of Benzinga’s Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock