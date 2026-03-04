NASA is reportedly seeking rocket components from Boeing Co. (NYSE:BA) and Lockheed Martin Corp's (NYSE:LMT) joint venture, the United Launch Alliance (ULA).

Costs Ballooned

In a report by Bloomberg on Wednesday, it was said that the Exploration Upper Stage of the agency's Space Launch System, which has been built by Boeing, has been plagued by delays and costs ballooning to over $2.8 billion.

Instead, the agency seeks to use the ULA-built Vulcan rocket's Centaur V, which uses the same propellant as the SLS, during the lunar mission, anonymous sources familiar with the matter said in the report, though the plan isn't set in stone.

NASA's Artemis, SpaceX's Starship

The news comes as NASA had delayed the launch of the Artemis II vehicle due to issues with the rocket. The agency rolled back the SLS vehicle from its launch pad on Kennedy Space Center in Florida after NASA engineers observed “interrupted flow of helium."

Photo courtesy: Pandora Pictures / Shutterstock.com