Elon Musk is already the wealthiest individual in the world, ranking hundreds of billions of dollars ahead of the next richest person. The highly anticipated SpaceX/xAI IPO, which could come later this year, could give a further massive boost to the tech mogul’s fortune.

Elon Musk, Nearly A Trillionaire

With a current net worth of $666 billion, Musk could hypothetically buy up multiple automaker rivals of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) . Or, he could purchase every MLB, NBA, NFL and NHL team.

More recent reports suggest the SpaceX/xAI combination could be valued at $1.75 trillion with an IPO this year. That could translate to to Musk’s stake being worth $770 billion, implying an increase of $344 billion from the last estimate.

And that, in turn, would nudge the serial entrepreneur’s wealth above a trillion dollars, to $1.01 trillion, assuming valuations of other Musk-linked businesses including Tesla remain at current levels.

Musk's Wealth History And Future

The Tesla CEO became the world’s richest person in January 2021, topping Amazon.com founder Jeff Bezos. Musk would hold the title for months, losing it several times to Bezos and LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault in 2022 and 2024.

Bloomberg estimates that the majority of his wealth comes from the SpaceX/xAI stake, with an estimated 11% holding in Tesla currently worth around $167 billion. His stakes in other companies such as The Boring Company and Neuralink are worth billions of dollars as well.

Without a SpaceX IPO, Musk could still continue to add to his net worth from rising valuations of his holdings in other businesses, and for meeting certain Tesla milestones that are part of a compensation package worth nearly $1 trillion.

Tesla is currently valued at around $1.2 trillion.

