SpaceX CEO Elon Musk says that the company's satellite internet service, Starlink, is targeting a broader customer base with its latest move.

Starlink To Offer Free Hardware

In a post on the social media platform X on Monday, a handle called X Daily News posted that the satellite internet service provider was "aggressively cutting prices and giving free hardware to distribution partners," also adding that Starlink's move could be in response to Amazon.com Inc.'s (NASDAQ:AMZN) Kuiper's (Amazon Leo) imminent arrival.

Amazon's Leo, which was earlier called Project Kuiper, recently sought an extension from the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to deploy its satellites in orbit.

Elon Musk Confirms Move

Responding to the post, Musk confirmed Starlink's move to cut prices and offer free hardware. "This has nothing to do with Kuiper, we're just trying to make Starlink more affordable to a broader audience," the billionaire said.

He also confirmed that the move was targeting customers in developing countries. "The lower the cost, the more Starlink can be used by people who don't have much money, especially in the developing world," he said.

Starlink's Direct-To-Cell EU Plans, On-Flight Wi-Fi

The news comes as Starlink announced it will offer direct-to-cell connectivity in the European Union following a deal with Spanish telecom operator MasOrange. The agreement would see trials for the service initially beginning in the Spanish province of Valladolid.

