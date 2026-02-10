SpaceX and Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk has shared that he would extend congratulations to Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) founder Jeff Bezos and his commercial space flight company Blue Origin if they were to reach the lunar surface before SpaceX.

‘I Will Be The First To Congratulate Them'

"What really matters for the future," Musk added, was being able to land "millions of tons of equipment and people" to build a self-sustaining city on the surface of the Moon. "In this respect, perhaps we [SpaceX] are be more the tortoise than the hare for now," he said.

SpaceX has pivoted its focus towards realizing its Lunar ambitions, putting Mars on the back burner for now, touting a higher launch cadence to the Moon when compared with the Red Planet.

Lunar Travel For Everyone

In a separate post on the social media platform X on Monday, Musk touted SpaceX's role in facilitating making lunar travel accessible to the masses. "SpaceX will build a system that allows anyone to travel to Moon," Musk said in the post.

SpaceX's Revenue

Meanwhile, Musk shared that NASA would account for only 5% of SpaceX's revenue in 2026, adding that a majority of the commercial space flight giant's income stems from the Starlink satellite internet service.

SpaceX has reportedly generated a revenue of close to $16 billion in 2025, with the Musk-backed enterprise also generating an $8 billion profit. Starlink accounted for 50% to 80% of the revenue.

Check out more of Benzinga's Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

Photo courtesy: Frederic Legrand – COMEO via Shutterstock