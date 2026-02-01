With the recent return of the four-person crew onboard the International Space Station (ISS) a month ahead of schedule due to an unnamed crew member becoming "ill" in Orbit for the first time in history, Dr. Ronak Shah, the Director of the Division of Aerospace Medicine at the University of Texas who also closely works with NASA, talked to us about the medical effects on being in space on astronauts.

Annual Medical Evaluations, Minor Issues

Dr. Shah told us that astronauts undergo annual medical examinations at the NASA Johnson Space Center Flight Medicine Clinic and another examination after mission assignment.

The examinations include a "full physical exam, laboratory testing, diagnostic imaging, dental clearance, hearing assessments, immunizations, and psychological screening," he said, adding that NASA also conducted mission-specific exams and fitness tests.

However, there could still be some reports of minor issues during the early stages of the mission for astronauts. "Early in a mission, many crew members experience space adaptation sickness (SAS)," Dr. Shah said, outlining symptoms like "headache, fatigue and back discomfort."

He added that issues such as skin irritations and musculoskeletal pain could happen over a six-month mission, but "serious medical events in orbit are uncommon."

Are Astronauts Prepared For Emergencies In Orbit?

Speaking about the medical care that could be administered onboard the ISS, Dr. Shah said that the Space Station has a medical kit, the contents of which are publicly available.

As far as the extent of the treatment is concerned, he shared that the ISS has the capability "to administer over-the-counter and prescription strength oral, topical, and IV medications," as well as oxygen and airway support.

He also mentioned that the ISS has diagnostic test kits, kits to help close wounds and treat injuries, and ultrasound capabilities. The members can also "use an AED if necessary." An AED or Anti Epileptic Drug is a type of medication that helps prevent seizures and epileptic episodes.

The Presence Of An Onboard Physician

However, when asked if the ISS has an onboard medical professional present during missions, Dr. Shah said that it wasn’t a requirement. "Each ISS crew includes a designated Crew Medical Officer," who receives extra pre-flight medical training, but added that it may not always be a physician. "Ground‑based flight surgeons provide continuous medical support," he said.

He also shared that while physicians on crews are feasible and have precedent, it ultimately "may not change the outcome if the issue requires additional work-up," due to the limited capabilities onboard the Space Station.

The Short And Long-Term Effects Of Being In Orbit

Staying in orbit aboard the ISS can be an experience of a lifetime; however, it can also have some short and long-term impacts on astronauts depending on the time they spend in orbit.

"Short-term impacts like space adaptation sickness, which includes space motion sickness, are common and have no permanent sequelae," Dr. Shah said, while outlining that sleep disruption was also commonplace.

Shedding light upon any long-term effects, he said that prolonged orbital stays could result in the crew experiencing "impacts to bone density and muscle mass, vision changes, altered immune function," and more. However, he shared that most of the effects could be "mitigated by in-flight countermeasures," but research would provide better prevention over time.

Life-Threatening Issues Could Prompt Early Return

Outlining reasons behind a crew returning to Earth early, Dr. Shah said that "An early return would be considered for conditions that are potentially life-threatening or perhaps difficult to manage," with the resources available onboard the ISS.

He added that cases requiring additional investigations on Earth could also prompt the crew to return to Earth earlier than its planned arrival. "Any decision to return home early would be done jointly between the crew aboard the ISS and the ground-based teams," he said.

Check out more of Benzinga's Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

Photo courtesy: Pandora Pictures / Shutterstock.com