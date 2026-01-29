As reports about a possible merger between Elon Musk-led Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) and SpaceX surface, a post by the billionaire from last year has resurfaced, which seemingly teases possible mergers between Musk's enterprises.

A ‘Convergence'

In a post back in November last year, Musk responded to influencer Sawyer Merritt after the latter shared a post detailing former Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas' views on possible collaborations between xAI and Tesla.

"My companies are, surprisingly in some ways, trending towards convergence," Musk said in the post. At the time, Musk could be hinting at increased collaboration. However, it raises the question: Was Musk teasing a merger the whole time?

SpaceX IPO

The news comes as SpaceX is said to be preparing for an IPO this year, with talks of its public listing surfacing since Musk hinted at such an event at the Tesla annual shareholder meeting last November.

Tesla's Q4 Earnings

Meanwhile, Tesla held its fourth-quarter earnings call this week, which saw Musk announcing a push towards autonomous vehicles as Tesla discontinued the company's Model S and Model X vehicles.

According to Benzinga Edge Rankings, Tesla scores well on the Momentum metric and offers a favorable price trend in the Long term.

Price Action: TSLA slid 3.23% to $416.56 at market close on Thursday, but jumped 2.45% to $426.78 during the overnight session.

