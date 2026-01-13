Elon Musk Says SpaceX Wants To Make 'Star Trek Real' Amid Pete Hegseth's Starbase Visit

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has outlined his vision to make the media franchise "Star Trek" a reality through the commercial space flight company.

Making Star Trek Real

At an event at the company's HQ in Starbase, Texas, the billionaire shared his vision with the audience, including Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, alongside senior Pentagon officials. "We wanna make Star Trek real," Musk said, outlining SpaceX's purpose.

Musk shared that he wanted to turn "science fiction into science fact," touting interplanetary travel with "big spaceships." Musk also shared that interplanetary travel could help humans encounter otherworldly life forms and "alien civilizations."

Pete Hegseth's Visit To Starbase, Jared Isaacman's NASA Plans

Hegseth visited Starbase, touting the Department of War's push towards AI, as well as hailing SpaceX's technological advances. He also touted the Pentagon's plans to integrate xAI's artificial intelligence model Grok into its operations later this month.

Meanwhile, NASA's current Administrator, Jared Isaacman, who is also the former CEO of Shift4 Payments Inc. (NASDAQ:FOUR), has reaffirmed the goal of reaching the Lunar surface as well as putting humans on the planet Mars in the future. Isaacman also touted nuclear energy as a big part of NASA's goals to expand outer space exploration.

SpaceX Bags Major Pentagon Contract

SpaceX also bagged a major contract with the U.S. Space Force worth $739 million. The contract is one of several that the space flight company has won so far, and outlines technology that helps in missile tracking and warning systems.

Check out more of Benzinga's Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock