EXCLUSIVE: 'A Patriotic Endeavor To Push Our Space Industry Forward,' Expert Says Trump Administration Helps Case For Space Stocks

Space stocks have experienced liftoff to end 2025 thanks to the potential for a SpaceX IPO in 2026 and an executive order signed by President Donald Trump to boost the sector. A space investing expert tells Benzinga a potential renewed "space race" and defense ambitions could be good for the space sector.

Trump Administration Impact on Space Stocks

The recent executive order from Trump and the appointment of Jared Isaacman to lead NASA are steps that could lead to strong interest in space stocks in 2026.

Procure Holdings CEO Andrew Chanin told Benzinga that having certain people in certain positions can help "pull different levers" that can drive things further in one direction. The Procure Space ETF (NASDAQ:UFO) is an ETF that could benefit from those levers being pulled.

Chanin highlighted the Artemis program, NASA's effort to get humans back to the Moon, which will be a key item for Isaacman.

The billionaire, who has downplayed what he calls a business relationship with SpaceX and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, is also tasked with listening to Musk say that Mars is a better opportunity than the Moon and should be the space exploration focus.

Focus on Defense, New Space Race

Chanin said more attention could come for the space sector thanks to a focus on defense and a potential space race against other countries.

"I think space has been kind of recognized globally as the new military high ground," Chanin said.

The space expert says the United States is now placing a greater emphasis on "defense national security," which could impact investments and incentives for the space sector.

Chanin said countries like China, Russia and India are not slowing down when it comes to space and the United States could look to make sure it is focused on being a "leader in the space race."

"China and Russia and India and others compete for space because they see an opportunity and no one wants to get left behind there."

The Procure Holdings CEO said the conflict between Ukraine and Russia has shown how important space is to international relations.

"It is a national security. It's a national defense. It's secure communications. It's having access to your communications when you need them."

Chanin said the United States could continue to increase its spending and focus on space going forward based on what other countries are doing.

"I know our adversaries will not slow down regardless of what we decide to do."

Chanin said the "winners of this next decade" could come from the space sector.

"I think it's a patriotic endeavor to push our space industry forward further."

