December 23, 2025 12:24 AM 2 min read

Elon Musk Celebrates Starlink's 9 Million Users: 'Rebuilding The Whole Internet In Space Is Not Easy'

by Badar Shaikh Benzinga Staff Writer
SpaceX CEO Elon Musk hailed the company's satellite internet service provider, Starlink, which recently announced it had reached 9 million worldwide customers.

Not Easy To Rebuild The Internet, Says Elon Musk

On Monday, Starlink's official handle on X announced it had crossed the 9 million customers worldwide threshold "across 155 countries, territories and many other markets." Musk hailed the milestone in a post on the social media platform. "Rebuilding the whole Internet in space is not easy," the SpaceX and Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO said.

Starlink's Rare Failure, Cell Carrier Future

One of Starlink's satellites experienced a rare failure recently. The satellite was operating at approximately 260 miles above Earth when the incident occurred, causing it to lose communications and generate a small amount of debris in orbit. According to Starlink, the satellite will reenter Earth within weeks.

Meanwhile, SpaceX recently filed for the "STARLINK MOBILE" trademark with the USPTO, hinting at a possible cell carrier future for the service. The filing describes “two-way real-time transmission” of voice, audio, video, and data by "wireless telecommunications devices.”

SpaceX also has deals in place with cell carriers, like T-Mobile US Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS), to offer direct-to-cell technology to the carrier's subscribers, as well as a deal with Ukrainian Telecom giant Kyivstar Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:KYIV).

Starlink In Tesla Vehicles?

Recently, Tesla filed a patent called “Vehicle Roof Assembly with Radio Frequency Transparent Material,” describing a vehicle roof that features radio frequency (RF) transparent polymers. The patent could help integrate antennae directly into a vehicle's roof, facilitating direct communication with satellites and other connected tech.

