Elon Musk Thinks SpaceX Could One Day Reach $100 Trillion Amid 2026 IPO Prep: 'It Is Possible'

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has predicted that a hundred-trillion-dollar valuation for the commercial space flight company could be possible in the future.

Insane Amount Of Work

Taking to the social media platform X on Sunday, the billionaire quoted a post by user @Gfilche who shared that Musk was touting building a base on the surface of the moon following President Donald Trump's Executive Order to push for humanity's return to the moon under his term.

"Insane amount of work between here and there, but it is possible," Musk said in his post. Musk had earlier touted building factories on the moon to facilitate deep-space launches of solar-powered AI satellites using mass drivers, which is a theoretical method of propulsion that involves accelerating payloads using magnetic levitation via electromagnets.

Bill Ackman On SpaceX IPO

Bill Ackman, founder of the investment firm Pershing Square Capital Management, proposed that SpaceX could go public next year via the firm's special purpose acquisition rights vehicle, Pershing Square SPARC Holdings, touting it as a move that would "reward loyal Tesla shareholders with the opportunity to invest in SpaceX."

Musk had earlier shared the idea of SpaceX going public at Tesla's annual shareholder meeting in November. He shared that he wanted Tesla owners to be able to invest in SpaceX. The commercial space flight giant could be targeting a $1.5 trillion valuation ahead of next year's proposed IPO.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock