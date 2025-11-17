Jeff Bezos Reveals Why New Glenn Targets Landing 'Few Hundred Feet Away' From Jacklyn Platform

Blue Origin's founder, Jeff Bezos, explained the inner workings of the New Glenn rocket's landing procedure after the rocket's successful launch and landing last week.

Avoiding Impact When Landing

Taking to the social media platform X on Friday, the Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) founder shared a video showcasing the landing of the New Glenn booster on the Jacklyn landing site off the coast of Florida. "We nominally target a few hundred feet away from Jacklyn to avoid a severe impact if engines fail to start or start slowly," Bezos said.

He added that Blue Origin would scale back on the "conservatism" as the development of the rocket progresses further.

New Glenn Updates, SpaceX's Expedited Lunar Timeline

In the buildup to last week's successful mission, the company revealed a new booster stage for the New Glenn rocket, which would help it play a crucial role in NASA’s ESCAPADE (Escape and Plasma Acceleration Dynamics Explorers) mission, which will study the Red Planet’s interactions with Solar Winds.

Elsewhere, Elon Musk's company SpaceX shared an expedited timeline of its Lunar mission and Starship rocket, which is an important aspect of NASA's Artemis mission to the moon, amid Transportation Secretary and then Interim NASA Administrator Sean Duffy's comments about possibly opening up bidding for the mission to SpaceX's rivals.

Check out more of Benzinga's Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo courtesy: JennLShoots / Shutterstock.com