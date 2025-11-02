SpaceX Completes 100th Starlink Launch Of 2025, With Over 2,500 Satellite Launches This Year

Elon Musk's SpaceX has successfully completed its 100th Starlink mission of the year on Friday.

Lift Off

A Falcon 9 rocket lifted off from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California, deploying 28 Starlink satellites into Low Earth Orbit.

The Falcon 9 booster, making its 29th flight, landed on the drone ship “Of Course I Still Love You” in the Pacific Ocean approximately 8.5 minutes post-launch. This mission contributes to SpaceX’s total of 139 Falcon 9 launches in 2025, with 100 dedicated to Starlink, as reported by Teslarati.

Focus On Reusability

SpaceX’s focus on reusability has enabled this rapid launch cadence, supporting both Starlink’s network and external clients. The company has launched 2,554 Starlink satellites this year alone, contributing to a total of over 10,000 satellites launched, with nearly 8,800 currently active.

Starlink, known for providing high-speed, low-latency internet to remote areas, has over seven million subscribers globally, with 2.7 million joining in the past year. The service is operational in approximately 150 countries, continuing its massive global expansion.

Ten Thousand Starlink Satellites

Earlier in October, SpaceX reached another milestone by deploying its 10,000th Starlink satellite. This underscores the company’s commitment to enhancing global connectivity.

Additionally, SpaceX's collaboration with T-Mobile US Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to offer Starlink satellite connectivity has further broadened its service capabilities, enabling continuous video calls and messaging through its direct-to-cell technology.

With a rapidly growing customer base, Starlink announced in August that it had reached seven million customers worldwide, adding a million in just two months.

