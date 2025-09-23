Elon Musk Throws Shade At Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin Over Possible Role In NASA's Artemis 3 Mission

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has shared his thoughts on the possibility that Blue Origin, backed by Amazon.com Inc. AMZN founder Jeff Bezos, could secure a key role in NASA's Artemis 3 mission to the Moon.

NASA Warns Of Starship Delays

Quoting a post on Monday by Space News shared on X, which outlined NASA officials warning of possible delays with the Starship rocket, user David Willis said that the mission could use Blue Origin's lander for the mission set to launch in 2027.

Musk responded to the post with what could be the billionaire throwing shade at the SpaceX rival. Musk said "lol" in his response, nothing more.

His response comes as the CEO recently said that SpaceX would launch over 95% of the world's satellites into orbit with the help of the Starship rocket. Musk also highlighted that the number could reach 98% by the year 2027. Interestingly, that is the year when NASA is planning to launch the Artemis 3 mission.

SpaceX's Starship V3 Would Be Bigger

Meanwhile, Musk also recently shared updates about the Starship V3 and V4 rockets, promising a bigger size as well as enhanced payload capacity, with the V4 rocket capable of delivering payloads weighing over 200 tons. Musk also said that Starship's V3 rocket would begin testing by the end of the year.

Warfighter Proliferated Architecture, Starlink-Enabled Smartphones

The company recently also put over 21 satellites in orbit for the Space Development Agency's Warfighter Proliferated Architecture, which is a part of the U.S. Space Force. The satellites would help enhance missile tracking and aid military communications.

There have also been talks of Starlink, SpaceX's satellite internet service, being able to provide direct-to-cell internet technology. SpaceX has reportedly been in talks with chip manufacturers to develop dedicated technology for enabling Starlink connectivity. SpaceX also recently acquired EchoStar Corp's SATS AWS-4 and H-Block Spectrum licenses for $17 billion.

Blue Origin's 35th New Shepard Launch

Elsewhere, Bezos shared a post on the social media platform X, hailing Blue Origin's 35th New Shepard rocket launch after weeks of delays due to booster avionics issues. The flight carried over 40 research payloads.

