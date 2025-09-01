GM Is Working On EV Battery To Power Lunar Rover For NASA's Artemis Program — Batteries To Work For A Decade, Will Be Autonomous

General Motors Co. GM says it is working on an EV battery to power the Lunar Rover for NASA's Artemis program.

GM Will Use NCMA Batteries For Lunar Rover

In a statement released on August 29, the automaker said that it would be using a variation of its current NCMA (Nickel Cobalt Manganese Aluminium Oxide) batteries powering the Chevrolet Equinox EV and the Hummer EV.

"GM is responsible not only for the battery and power system in the Lunar Outpost project, but also the vehicle chassis and suspension components," the company said in the statement, adding that the rover would also have autonomous driving capabilities.

The automaker also said that the battery will continue to operate even if some cells fail and carry insulation to help it operate in "frigid temperatures." The batteries are meant to last for a decade and a distance of 19,000 miles.

GM's Two-Pronged Mobility Strategy

The news comes as the automaker has invested heavily in both electric as well as ICE-powered vehicles. GM recently announced it will be importing LFP batteries from Chinese battery manufacturer Contemporary Amperex Technologies Ltd. (CATL) to power the Chevrolet Bolt EV.

The agreement will last until 2027, when GM's partner LG Energy Solutions will ramp up domestic production of batteries at its U.S. facility. GM also invested over $888 million in a V-8 engine production plant in Buffalo, New York.

GM's Autonomous Driving Push, Partnership With Hyundai

Meanwhile, the company also plans to revive its autonomous driving program, as GM is reportedly luring back ex-employees to develop the Cruise system with a focus on personal use.

GM is also partnering with Hyundai Motor Co. HYMTF to develop over 5 new vehicles targeting 800,000 units annually, with the first product of the partnership expected to hit the roads in 2028.

