SpaceX Calls Off Starship's 10th Test Launch Over 'Issues' With Ground Systems—Elon Musk Blames Oxygen Leak, Says Another Attempt 'Tomorrow'

Elon Musk's commercial space flight company, SpaceX, called off the test launch of its highly anticipated Starship rocket.

Ground Issues Led To The Halt

SpaceX took to the social media platform X on Sunday to share the update. "Standing down from today’s tenth flight of Starship to allow time to troubleshoot an issue with ground systems," the company said in the post.

SpaceX is now targeting a Monday launch, according to the official website. "The tenth flight test of Starship is preparing to launch as soon as Monday, August 25. The launch window will open at 6:30 p.m. CT.," the company said.

Musk also took to X, offering more insight into the issue that led to SpaceX aborting the launch. “Ground side liquid oxygen leak needs to be fixed,” Musk said, adding that SpaceX would attempt another launch “tomorrow,” i.e., Monday.

Interestingly, this isn’t the first time a SpaceX launch has been delayed due to issues with oxygen leaks, as the company’s Falcon 9 rocket, part of the AX-4 launch in collaboration with NASA and Axiom Space, was also delayed in June due to propellant leaks.

Starship's Previous Failures

The delay is yet another challenge in SpaceX's troubles with the Starship rocket, which is the company's largest Spacecraft, standing at approximately 400 feet. The Starship launch test experienced three consecutive failures in 2025. Nonetheless, Starship remains key to SpaceX and Musk's Mars ambitions.

Starlink Deals, SpaceX's Income Tax Woes

SpaceX is also reportedly in talks with major flight carriers in the Middle East, like Emirates, Saudia and FlyDubai, to offer Starlink's WiFi services on board the flights.

Meanwhile, SpaceX has reportedly paid almost zero federal income taxes to the government on over $5.5 billion in taxable income since 2022, using the net loss provision.

Trump Eases Space Regulations

Elsewhere, President Donald Trump has eased regulations surrounding launch licenses granted to commercial space companies, in a move that could provide a boost to SpaceX and its competitors, like Jeff Bezos-backed Blue Origin.

Check out more of Benzinga’s Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock