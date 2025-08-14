August 14, 2025 8:05 AM 1 min read

Astronomers Just Used AI To Spot A Major Space Event 730 Million Light-Years Away For First Time Ever

by Badar Shaikh Benzinga Staff Writer
A group of astronomers has used AI technology to discover a never-before-seen phenomenon in outer space.

A New Class of Stellar Explosions

The astronomers observed the first recorded case of an exploding star interacting with a black hole by using an AI model built to detect unusual events in space, Space.com reported on Wednesday.

The event, known as "2023zkd," took place about 730 million light-years away from Earth and was first detected by the model in 2023 from the Zwicky Transient Facility in California.

"We think this might be part of a whole class of hidden explosions that AI will help us discover," Ashley Villar, an assistant professor of Astronomy at Harvard, said in the report.

Google, NASA Team Up For ‘AI Space Doctor', SpaceX Seeks AI Engineer

This isn't the first instance of AI being used in space-related applications. Recently, Alphabet Inc.'s GOOGL GOOG Google teamed up with NASA to develop an artificial intelligence model capable of diagnosing and treating astronauts during interplanetary space exploration missions.

Meanwhile, Elon Musk's SpaceX had recently shared a job listing as the company was looking for an AI engineer to develop software testing, avionics design, as well as develop and test "space hardware and propulsion systems."

Trump Eases Space Regulation

Elsewhere, commercial space exploration could've just gotten a major boost as President Donald Trump signed an executive order easing regulatory hurdles for companies to obtain launch licenses, among other things.

Photo: greenbutterfly via Shutterstock

