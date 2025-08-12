Google Teams With NASA On AI 'Space Doctor' To Diagnose, Treat Astronauts On Moon, Mars Missions Where Real-Time Earth Contact Isn't Possible

Alphabet Inc. GOOGL GOOG is collaborating with NASA to develop an artificial intelligence medical assistant designed to diagnose and treat astronauts during extended space missions where real-time Earth communication isn’t feasible.

AI System Addresses Critical Gap In Deep Space Medicine

The Crew Medical Officer Digital Assistant (CMO-DA) represents a significant advancement in space-based healthcare as NASA prepares for longer missions through programs like Artemis, the Observer reported. Unlike current Low Earth Orbit missions to the International Space Station, future Mars expeditions will face communication delays and limited connectivity with Earth-based medical professionals.

“Supporting crew health through space-based medical care is becoming increasingly important as NASA missions venture deeper into space,” said Jim Kelly, vice president of federal sales for Google‘s public sector arm. The system addresses whether “remote care capabilities can deliver detailed diagnoses and treatment options if a physician is not onboard or if real-time communication with Earth is limited.”

See Also: Mohamed El-Erian Warns On China-US Tariff Truce As Trump Cites ‘Very Good Relationship’ With Xi Jinping—Long-Term Calm ‘Far From Guaranteed’

Technical Architecture And Performance Metrics

Built on Google Cloud’s Vertex AI platform, CMO-DA utilizes natural language processing and machine learning, trained on open-source data covering the 250 most common medical issues encountered in space. Early testing shows promising results: physicians rated diagnostic accuracy at 88% for ankle injuries, 74% for flank pain, and 80% for ear pain, according to NASA presentations.

The multi-modal tool draws on spaceflight literature to provide real-time medical support, designed to “assess health, provide real-time diagnostics and guide treatment until a medical professional is available,” NASA stated.

Market Implications For Space Commerce

This partnership comes as SpaceX valuation discussions and NASA budget considerations shape the commercial space sector. Elon Musk recently dismissed reports of SpaceX reaching $480 billion valuation, calling it “too high,” while predicting SpaceX’s 2026 revenue will exceed NASA’s $18.8 billion budget.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo Courtesy: JHVEPhoto on Shutterstock.com