Elon Musk Says He Will Share Technical Updates On Starship Before Next Launch In August

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk says he will host a session to share technical updates and other key information on the company's top-of-the-line Starship rocket.

What Happened: Quoting a post on social media platform X on Thursday, Musk said that he would share some new updates on Starship. "Shortly before the next flight, I will do a live technical update on Starship," Musk said.

He added that the live session would track the rocket's progress as well as engineering and production plans for Starship. Musk also said in the post that he would be giving information about the rocket's future launch plans during the session.

Starship's next test flight could happen next month, as Musk had said in a post on X dated July 14 that Starship would be "launching again in ~3 weeks."

Musk's claims could be confirmed as official documents filed with the FCC show that the company has scheduled the next test launch for August 4.

Source: FCC

Why It Matters: The news comes as SpaceX may experience setbacks in its role in President Donald Trump's Golden Dome missile defense system, as the Pentagon is reportedly considering other potential partners for the $175 billion project.

SpaceX is also hiring AI engineers to help the company scale up its AI ambitions, as Musk's commercial space flight enterprise plans to invest over $2 billion in Musk's artificial intelligence company xAI.

Elsewhere, xAI, among other Silicon Valley tech companies, was awarded Pentagon defense contracts worth over $200 million, aiming to scale up AI applications in defense strategies.

Photo Courtesy: JHVEPhoto on Shutterstock.com