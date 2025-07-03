Elon Musk Calls For Retiring International Space Station After Trump's Tax Bill Allocates Over $1.25 Billion To It: 'It's Time To... Focus On Mars'

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has reiterated his earlier calls to deorbit the International Space Station and instead focus on exploring Mars.

What Happened: On Wednesday, Musk responded to a post on social media platform X, which quoted a post outlining the Big Beautiful Bill's space fund allocations, calling on the space station to be de-orbited.

"It's time to retire the Space Station and focus on Mars," Musk said in his post. The Trump administration's Big Beautiful Bill allocates $1.25 billion for the International Space Station's operations.

However, it's also worth noting that the tax bill has allocated over $325 million to "safely de-orbit the International Space Station" from outer space by the year 2030.

Why It Matters: Musk had earlier questioned the Space Station's safety and called for it to be deorbited within 2 years. "Some parts of it are simply getting too old and obviously that risk grows over time," he said.

This comes as SpaceX had recently sent four astronauts to the International Space Station aboard its Dragon rocket during the Ax-4 mission with space company Axiom Space.

Elsewhere, SpaceX said it is working to recover debris from the static fire test failure of its Starship rocket, which reportedly caused a giant explosion and sent some debris across the border into Mexico from its Texas launch site.

