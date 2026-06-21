Elon Musk, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), Hunter Biden, Robert Kiyosaki and other public figures marked Father’s Day on Sunday with messages that ranged from simple tributes to political storytelling and reflections on family, duty and legacy.

Musk And Sanders Share Father’s Day Messages

Musk kept his own post brief, writing on X, "Happy Father’s Day!" He later responded with a heart emoji to a post from his mother, Maye Musk, who wrote, "Happy Father’s Day to my wonderful sons, my fantastic father and all fathers."

The message fit Musk’s long-running public focus on parenthood and demographics. Musk’s warnings that people "need to have 3 kids" to avoid population decline, part of his broader argument that falling birth rates threaten civilization.

Sen. Bernie Sanders struck a more universal tone. "Happy Father’s Day to the millions of dads who, in these tough times, are doing their best to raise healthy and happy kids," Sanders wrote. "There is nothing more important."

Trump Organization And Hunter Biden Frame Legacy

The Trump Organization used the holiday to praise Eric Trump and to frame fatherhood in terms of inheritance and stewardship. "This Father’s Day, we celebrate not just the man who inspired it all — but the son who showed up, every single day," the post said, adding that Eric Trump was "its keeper, its engine, and its next great chapter."

Kiyosaki, Kelly And Wiles Praise Fathers’ Roles

"Rich Dad Poor Dad" author Robert Kiyosaki, who has previously said he never had children, wrote, "Being a father is your most important job." He said he was blessed with "two fathers, my poor dad and my rich dad."

Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.) called being a father to his daughters "the best job I’ve ever had," while White House chief of staff Susie Wiles thanked fathers for "guiding your families with love and strength."

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