Trump Closes In On Obama On X — But Guess Who Has Them Both Beat By A Mile

With 239.8 million followers on X, billionaire Elon Musk has more than twice as many followers as the second most followed account. Since acquiring X, formerly known as Twitter, for $44 billion in 2022, Musk's following has continued to grow.

Here's a look at the most followed accounts.

Top 10 Most Followed X Accounts

Musk passed the 200 million follower milestone in October 2024 and remains the only person to pass this milestone.

Here are the current most-followed accounts on X as of May 15, 2025:

The list looks significantly different than the last story from Benzinga on Musk passing the 200 million follower milestone. At that time he was followed by Obama, Ronaldo, Bieber and Rihanna as the top five.

Swift ranked eighth in October 2024, ahead of Trump.

A year and a half later, the top 10 looks much different with Trump moving up the list significantly since his 2024 election win, passing everyone on the list except for Musk and Obama.

The Rise of Musk on Twitter

Someone set up a Twitter account with the @elonmusk moniker in June 2009. Musk claims it wasn't him.

“Please ignore prior tweets, as that was someone pretending to be me 🙂 This is actually me,” Musk tweeted on June 4, 2010.

Musk has seen his Twitter following grow substantially over the last few year. At the beginning of 2022, Musk had 72.1 million followers.

In June 2022, Musk passed the 100 million following milestone.

In May 2023, he passed Obama to become the most followed person on the platform.

In October 2024, Musk passed the 200 million following milestone.

Musk’s rise on Twitter also bolstered the followings of the companies he leads. Those companies sometimes serve as a way to communicate news to the public instead of using press releases. Musk often tweets major announcements from Tesla and SpaceX, which are then seen by millions of people around the world.

This article was previously published by Benzinga and has been updated.

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