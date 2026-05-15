Musk's Dinner Antics Spread Across Social Media

During the dinner, which featured Beijing roast duck and beef ribs, Musk was seen taking selfies, rolling his eyes and frequently turning around to capture 360-degree videos on his phone as attendees gathered around him for photos.

Trump Brings CEOs To Beijing Dinner

"I will be asking President Xi, a Leader of extraordinary distinction, to ‘open up' China so that these brilliant people can work their magic, and help bring the People's Republic to an even higher level," Trump wrote in a May 12 Truth Social post.

Musk's China Ties Remain Closely Watched

Musk's presence, along with other U.S. business leaders, gave the state dinner a corporate dimension as Washington and Beijing sought to stabilize trade ties. Xi told U.S. executives that China's market would "only open wider and wider," according to a Financial Times report.

Photo: Frederic Legrand – COMEO from Shutterstock