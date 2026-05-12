Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:META) is facing renewed scrutiny after a new report alleged Facebook allowed scam advertisers targeting seniors with fake Medicare-related offers to repeatedly run ads across its platforms.

The report, released Tuesday by the Center for Countering Digital Hate, found that 30 major scam advertiser accounts generated an estimated 215 million ad impressions over the past year. Roughly 73% of those impressions reportedly came from users over the age of 65.

The report alleged Meta repeatedly allowed nearly identical scam ads to reappear even after some versions were removed for violating company policies.

Meta Responds To Scam Ad Allegations

The company did not immediately respond to Benzinga‘s request for comment.

Researchers, however, argued that Meta's enforcement actions remain inconsistent. The report cited one case where 86 ads used identical content, but Meta removed only 48 versions while allowing 38 similar ads to continue running. Another advertiser reportedly accumulated 1,335 policy violations before becoming inactive.

The Center for Countering Digital Hate estimated Meta generated roughly $14.3 million in revenue from Medicare-related scam advertisers, including approximately $12.4 million over the past year alone.

Broader Pressure Around Scam Ads

The latest findings add to growing regulatory and political pressure surrounding scam advertising on Meta's platforms.

In December, a report alleged Meta had internally identified widespread scam activity tied to Chinese advertisers but failed to implement stronger anti-fraud controls despite internal concerns.

Legal Risks Continue To Build

Meta also continues facing multiple lawsuits tied to scam advertisements and platform safety practices.

According to NBC News, the Consumer Federation of America recently filed a class action complaint alleging Meta downplays the scale of scams on its platforms while overstating enforcement efforts. California's Santa Clara County also reportedly filed a similar lawsuit this week.

The report further highlighted concerns around elderly users being specifically targeted through Meta's advertising tools. Researchers said Texas, Florida, North Carolina and Pennsylvania were among the most targeted states for Medicare-related scam campaigns.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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