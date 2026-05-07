TikTok Just Did What Google, ChatGPT And Instagram Couldn't

And it was not small growth either.

TikTok traffic jumped 11.7% month-over-month in April, according to Similarweb's worldwide web traffic rankings. By comparison, ChatGPT traffic fell 3.84%, Google declined 2.42%, Instagram slipped 1.21% and X dropped 7.63%.

TikTok Is Still Winning The Attention War

The data points to something increasingly uncomfortable for Silicon Valley's AI narrative: AI may be dominating headlines, but TikTok is still dominating attention.

For much of the past year, investors treated generative AI platforms as the internet's next great engagement engines. But Similarweb's numbers suggest the recommendation-driven, short-form content model powering TikTok remains incredibly difficult to displace — even as AI reshapes the broader tech industry.

That matters because internet traffic is ultimately an attention business.

And right now, TikTok appears to be taking a larger share of it while much of the internet slows.

The Bigger Problem For Big Tech

The numbers may also raise broader questions for Google, Meta Platforms and even OpenAI.

Google is simultaneously trying to defend search while integrating AI into its core products. Meta is pushing aggressively into AI assistants and recommendation engines. OpenAI's ChatGPT continues expanding across search, productivity and enterprise workflows.

Yet April's traffic data suggests TikTok still holds one of the strongest engagement loops on the internet.

That may be the bigger story beneath the AI boom.

The next phase of the internet may not simply belong to the best AI model. It may belong to the platform that keeps users scrolling longest.

Photo: © Katie Goodale / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images