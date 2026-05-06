Fresh attention has turned to the trading activity of former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi after reports circulated that she generated roughly $3 million in stock market gains over the past week.

The number, widely shared on social media, suggests returns that are significantly higher than her annual congressional salary, sparking renewed debate over lawmakers' participation in financial markets.

Sharp Weekly Gains Draw Scrutiny

Nancy Pelosi’s stock tracker stated on Tuesday, "We are so back", and revealed that "Nancy Pelosi has made ~$3,000,000 in the stock market in the past week," according to QuiverQuant.

The reported $3 million profit is equivalent to about 18 times her yearly salary. This highlights the outsized gains recorded during recent market swings. Pelosi makes about $174,000 a year as representative for California’s 11th Congressional District, according to an Investopedia report.

A Look At Pelosi Portfolio

While the exact trades driving the performance were not detailed in the post, Pelosi-linked disclosures show substantial positions in major technology and semiconductor companies.

The tech-focused investment firm Altimeter Capital founder and CEO Brad Gerstner said that Nvidia could become the world’s first $10 trillion company.

Nancy Pelosi Overtaken By Ro Khanna’s AI Stock Outperformance

A recent finding from ProCap Insights showed that Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) has emerged as the top-performing congressional stock trader in AI-related investments, outperforming the S&P 500 and surpassing Nancy Pelosi.

Khanna’s AI-focused trades delivered a staggering 112.1% excess return over the S&P 500 from January 2024 through April 2026. That performance far exceeds Pelosi’s 38.5% outperformance, long considered one of the strongest among lawmakers.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by a Benzinga editor.

Photo: Shutterstock/Dominic Dudley