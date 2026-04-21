Ohanian took to X on Monday to express his thoughts on the topic and said, “Folks are finally starting to realize.”

He shared a post from another X user highlighting his talk at the Global Alts Miami conference in March, where he argued that while AI is revolutionizing digital content, it cannot replicate or automate live sports. Ohanian believes that sports, particularly women’s sports, will continue to grow in value as AI takes over other sectors.

“Sport is the last one standing, right? You’re never going to pay money to take your kids to go see a bunch of robots hit 18 hole-in-ones or what have you. And so, sport is incredibly durable in the age of AI,” the co-founder said.

He further discussed the impact of AI on the music and film industries, predicting that while top-tier artists and Hollywood may survive the shift, the economics of these industries will need to be reimagined.

“Taylor Swift, Kendrick Lamar, they’re going to be fine. They’re generational talents. They will fill stadiums,” Ohanian said.

“Think of more like one wonder, very poppy, shallow artists, they’re going to have a harder time,” he added.

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