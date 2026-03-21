Reddit Weighs Face ID And Passkeys To Verify 'Humans'— CEO Alexis Ohanian Admits 'Just Don't Know How To...'

Reddit Inc. (NYSE:RDDT) is considering new ways to verify that users are real people, not bots or AI-generated accounts, as concerns about fake and automated content grow.

In a discussion with TBPN, CEO Steve Huffman said the platform is looking at "lightweight" verification tools such as Face ID, Touch ID, and passkeys — technologies that confirm a human is present without revealing personal identity.

These methods require human presence since a person has to touch or look at something, Huffman said, describing them as a relatively low-friction way to validate users.

He also highlighted the platform's core principle, saying, "Reddit is for humans," adding that the company wants to confirm users are real while still preserving anonymity.

Balancing Human Verification And User Privacy

Huffman acknowledged that more intrusive methods, such as ID verification services, exist but are less desirable and typically reserved for regulatory requirements.

Instead, Reddit is exploring a middle ground — potentially involving third-party systems that verify a user is human without disclosing who they are.

"Every platform wants to know… ‘Is this a person?'" Huffman said, noting that Reddit's approach focuses on confirming humanity, not identity.

Ohanian Raises Concerns Over User Adoption

Reacting to the idea, co-founder Alexis Ohanian expressed skepticism about how such measures would be received.

"RDDT requiring Face ID was not something I had on my bingo card," Ohanian wrote, adding that while tackling bots is necessary, "I just don’t know how to sell face-scanning to redditors or even lurkers."

Price Action: Shares of Reddit closed at $139.85 on Friday, up 1.25%, and rose further to $141.30 in after-hours trading, gaining an additional 1.04%, according to Benzinga Pro.

According to Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings, RDDT is underperforming across short, medium, and long-term trends, though its Growth score remains strong, placing it in the 98th percentile.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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