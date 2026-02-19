Maye Musk, mother of billionaire Elon Musk, went on social media and said she raised her three children with a focus on universal kindness and religious diversity, telling them, "We were taught to love everyone."

Shared Message Of Loving Everyone

In an X post on Thursday, Maye Musk reflected on raising her children with Christian values, stating that her three children were christened in the Methodist Church and attended Episcopalian Sunday school. She highlighted that she herself attended a Protestant Sunday school and was married by a Christian minister, emphasizing that regardless of the specific denomination, the core lesson remained to “love everyone.”

Maye quoted a reply by Elon Musk on the discussion of Christian faith, stating, “I agree with the teachings of Jesus.” In 2022, he elaborated that he finds “profound wisdom” in principles such as love, kindness, and forgiveness.

The Tesla co-founder’s reply was in response to an X user who suggested someone should “evangelize” him. Musk has previously described himself as a “cultural Christian,” noting that although he is not traditionally religious, he believes the principles of Christianity are “very good.”

Proud Mom Celebrates Son's Global Innovation Accolades

Early Signs Of Genius And Sibling Brilliance

In a separate account, she’s referred to Elon’s siblings Kimbal and Tosca as "brilliant" but insisted Elon sits on "another level of smart" that even she "can't explain.”

