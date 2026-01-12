Malaysia and Indonesia have blocked access to Elon Musk’s artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot, Grok after discovering that the tool could be used to generate and distribute images containing nonconsensual explicit content and child sexual abuse material (CSAM).



Malaysian regulators imposed temporary limits on the chatbot, developed by xAI, on Sunday, citing "repeated failures by X Corp" to mitigate related risks.



https://x.com/MCMC_RASMI/status/2010235447205921211

The decision followed similar steps taken by Indonesia a day earlier, when authorities also summoned X officials for discussions.

Global Scrutiny Mounts Over Grok AI Image Tool

The ban by Malaysia and Indonesia is the latest in line after the AI image generator faced international backlash for creating nonconsensual sexualized images, including those of minors, prompting an investigation by French authorities.

Regulators across Europe and India opened inquiries into the AI’s image-generation tools. Brazilian lawmakers have also called for Grok to be suspended pending investigations, while the U.K. media regulator Ofcom has asked X to provide details about the AI tool's operations.

xAI founder Elon Musk has since issued a warning, stating that anyone found misusing Grok to generate illegal content will face consequences, by taking down the content, permanently suspending the accounts involved, and cooperating with local governments and law enforcement when required.

