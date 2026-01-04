Elon Musk Draws Red Line On Grok Misuse As X Reinforces Illegal Content Policy, Warns Of Consequences

Elon Musk on Sunday issued a stern warning to those misusing xAI’s Grok to generate illegal content on his social media platform X.

Reinforcing Content Policies

Musk took to X on Saturday to address issues related to his real-time AI chatbot integrated with the X platform.

“Anyone using Grok to make illegal content will suffer the same consequences as if they uploaded illegal content,” he said.

The warning issued by Musk is in response to a post from the X Safety team outlining the platform's policies against illicit content, including Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM).

“We take action against illegal content on X, including CSAM, by removing it, permanently suspending accounts, and working with local governments and law enforcement as necessary,” the Safety team noted.

Grok AI Under Fire for Generating Illegal Images

Musk’s warning comes in the wake of a recent controversy surrounding Grok AI.

The AI model developed by Musk's company has been under scrutiny for generating nonconsensual, sexualized images of real people, including minors. Some users have misused the tool to digitally alter photos, creating fake images that depict individuals in revealing outfits or poses, including images involving minors.

The issue has raised alarm among users and prompted an investigation by French authorities.

X Faces Global Regulatory Pressure

This development comes as X faces increased regulatory pressure globally.

The European Union recently fined X €120 million ($140 million) for breaching online content rules under its Digital Services Act.

Additionally, Australia recently became the first country to ban children under 16 from major social platforms, forcing X and other tech giants to block underage users or face fines up to $33 million.

