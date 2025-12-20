Elon Musk Called His Father 'Evil': 'He Was Such a Terrible Human Being'

Elon Musk has frequently expressed his disapproval of his father Errol Musk, who had connections with South Africa’s apartheid regime and has faced numerous criminal accusations.

Elon Musk has characterized his father as someone who “will plan evil” in an interview with Rolling Stone a few years ago.

"He was such a terrible human being, you have no idea. My dad will have a carefully thought-out plan of evil. He will plan evil. Almost every crime you can possibly think of, he has done. Almost every evil thing you could possibly think of, he has done. It's so terrible, you can't believe it," Elon Musk said about his father.

In 1998, Errol admitted to killing three people, asserting it was in self-defense. He was subsequently arrested, but the charges were later dropped.

Elon Musk has repeatedly stated that his father’s words cannot be trusted, further emphasizing the tense relationship between the two.

"In my experience, there is nothing you can do. "Nothing, nothing. I wish. I've tried everything. I tried threats, rewards, intellectual arguments, emotional arguments, everything to try to change my father for the better, and he, no way, it just got worse," Elon Musk added.

The strained relationship between Elon Musk and his father, Errol, has been a topic of public interest for years.

The recent revelations about Errol’s controversial life provide a deeper understanding of the familial dynamics and the potential impact it may have on Elon Musk, one of the most influential tech entrepreneurs of our time.

