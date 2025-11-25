Anthony Scaramucci Says This Is The Top Life Skill That Everyone Must Have, Says You Could Get Years Of Experience By Just Spending $30

Former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci says the most important life skill is the ability to teach yourself and he argues that starts with reading, relentlessly and widely.

Scaramucci Preaches Autodidactic Reading As Daily Habit

In a video clip he posted on X this week, Scaramucci says, "The number one thing you need to have is the capability to teach yourself. You have to be autodidactic in life," gesturing to shelves of books behind him.

He jokes that he buys books "10 to 1" compared with what he can actually finish, but says even skimming delivers "a fun story," a useful "piece of information" or "an application of historical context to your current life."

See Also: Jim Cramer Says His Father Told Him You’re Going To Be ‘Broke’ And A ‘Loser’, Says You Can Still Get Rich By Investing In Growth Stocks

He urges people to "force yourself to read a myriad of different subjects," arguing that books can compress "ten years of experience" into roughly "ten hours of reading," even if that now costs closer to $30 than the $10 he once cited. Scaramucci recommends building a routine of at least one book a week and spending two to four hours a day reading, including audiobooks in the car or while exercising.

Curiosity And Optimism Framed As Modern Superpowers

Scaramucci links that habit to intellectual curiosity, which he has described as the ultimate "superpower" because it lets people keep adapting as the world changes. The SkyBridge Capital founder has made similar points in promoting his new course, "The Resilience Lab," saying optimism is often misunderstood but remains one of the most powerful traits for personal and professional growth.

Other Investing Giants Echo His Reading Obsession

His emphasis on reading and self-directed learning echoes other business leaders. Warren Buffett has long said he spends most of his workday reading and once told students, "Read 500 pages like this every day. That's how knowledge works. It builds up, like compound interest."

Investor Naval Ravikant similarly advises, "Read what you love until you love to read," arguing that only genuine curiosity sustains lifelong learning.

Photo courtesy: Al Teich / Shutterstock.com

Loading... Loading...

Read Next: