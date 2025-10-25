This German Company Turned $102 Million Louvre Heist Into Clever Viral Ad

After thieves used one of its furniture lifts in a $102 million Louvre heist, German company Böcker turned the shocking moment into a viral marketing sensation.

The Viral Lift Moment

On Sunday, four masked thieves scaled a second-floor window at the Louvre, grabbed eight pieces of jewelry worth $102 million, and descended via a Böcker AgiLo furniture lift to scooters waiting below, reported ABC News.

The daring heist in broad daylight lasted just seven minutes.

Böcker, a third-generation family business based in Werne, Germany, recognized its lift immediately.

"At first, we were shocked. It was a reprehensible act," CEO Alexander Böcker told the publication. But after confirming no one was hurt, the company's shock turned into humor.

How Böcker Turned Louvre Heist Into Ad Campaign

Böcker's wife, Julia Scharwatz, who leads marketing at the company, suggested the slogan that went viral: "When you need to move fast."

The company licensed the iconic photo of the lift at the Louvre and posted it on social media Monday morning. The post quickly amassed over a million views—leaping from their usual 20,000.

"Over 99% of the reactions are positive," Böcker said. "Some people wrote, ‘Who says Germans don't have a sense of humor?'"

Source: Instagram

The lift used in the heist had been sold to a French rental company in 2020 and was stolen by the thieves posing as clients on the day of the robbery.

