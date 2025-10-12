Mark Cuban Leverages AI Videos on Sora for Free Advertising: 'So Far It's Worked Out Great'

Entrepreneur Mark Cuban is utilizing Sora, OpenAI’s social media platform, to his advantage. He has permitted users to create AI videos featuring him, which in turn serve as free advertisements for his pharmaceutical company, Cost Plus Drugs.

Cuban granted permission last Thursday for Sora users to generate AI videos featuring him. This unprecedented move by a prominent public figure has led to a flood of Cuban-themed videos on Sora.

The intriguing part is that each video featuring Cuban also doubles as a promotional tool for Cost Plus Drugs.

As per the report by Business Insider, Cuban expressed his satisfaction with the experiment stating, “I was just curious what people would come up with, and I wanted to experiment with the plug for costplusdrugs.com. So far it’s worked out great.”

The videos, which portray Cuban delivering catchy phrases about Cost Plus Drugs or exhibiting dance moves, have been amassing tens of thousands of views.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and Sora head Bill Peebles discussed Cuban’s innovative advertising strategy on Friday’s “TBPN” podcast.

This innovative approach to advertising by Cuban signifies a paradigm shift in the use of AI in marketing. By allowing users to create content featuring him, Cuban not only engages with his audience on a personal level but also promotes his business without any additional advertising costs.

This strategy could potentially usher in a new era of AI-driven advertising, where public figures and businesses leverage user-generated content for promotional purposes.

