Trump Declares 'I Saved TikTok' In Viral Return, JD Vance Joins Comeback As US-Owned App Launches

President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance made a high-profile return to TikTok on Monday, using the platform to tout a new U.S.-owned version of the app.

Trump posted a video joking, "To all of those young people of TikTok, I saved TikTok, so you owe me big," marking his first TikTok content since the 2024 election.

The video has already garnered 670,900 views, and Trump's account has 15.3 million followers.

Vance Gains Millions Of Followers With Viral White House Updates

Vance posted his first TikTok video since taking office in January, announcing the relaunch of his personal account.

"I got a little lazy the last few months. I was focused on the job of being VP, not enough on TikToks. That's about to change, so follow along," Vance said in the video.

Vance's video has received 218,600 likes, and his account now boasts 2.6 million followers.

Both accounts had been dormant since November 2024, when they posted election-related content urging Americans to vote.

Their return comes after Trump signed an executive order last month approving an American spinoff of TikTok and extending a 120-day window for U.S. and Chinese negotiations on the app's ownership.

@jd Glad to be back on TikTok thanks to President Trump! Follow along here for more updates from the White House, and maybe even some sombrero memes ♬ original sound – J.D. Vance

Vance also posted on X, saying, "Glad to be back on TikTok thanks to President Trump! Follow along here for more updates from the White House, and maybe even some sombrero memes."

TikTok Deal Nears Approval With US Investors

Last month, the White House said that a long-awaited TikTok agreement would give Americans control of the app's algorithm and place it under a U.S.-led board.

Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said the deal to split TikTok into separate U.S. and international versions was nearly finalized.

President Trump confirmed that Lachlan Murdoch, Oracle Corp. (NYSE:ORCL) Larry Ellison, and Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Michael Dell would invest in the U.S.-based venture, which would give American investors a majority stake and limit ByteDance to under 20% ownership.

He called the group "American patriots" and credited TikTok for helping him reach younger voters.

He said he had a "very productive call" with Chinese President Xi Jinping about the deal, though China had not publicly confirmed it, only expressing hopes for a resolution consistent with market rules and Chinese law.

