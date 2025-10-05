Kevin O'Leary Says Gen Z Is 'Rewriting The Playbook' Of Money And Love, The Shark Is Telling His Students To Do This By The Third Date

Kevin O'Leary, the "Shark Tank" investor, said Thursday that Gen Z is "changing the rules of money and relationships," moving faster to co-buy homes, pool resources and normalize early conversations about finances.

Kevin O'Leary Urges Early ‘Money Talks' On Dates

In an X post, he urged couples to discuss credit and goals early. "Gen Z is changing the rules of money and relationships. They are willing to co-buy homes, pool resources, and talk finances earlier than ever. I actually tell my students this: by the third date, if you are serious, bring up money,” he wrote.

“Ask about credit scores, long-term financial goals, and where you see yourselves ten years from now. That conversation DOES NOT kill romance, it accelerates it. Money is not the end of love, it's the foundation of it. Dream together, plan together, build together. That is how Gen Z is rewriting the playbook," he added.

Co-Buying Gains Ground As Home Prices Climb

O'Leary's message coincides with a housing shift that's pushing younger buyers toward creative paths. The median age of U.S. homebuyers has climbed to a record 56, according to the National Association of Realtors, making affordability a bigger hurdle for first-timers.

One remedy to the affordability problem that Gen Z has often leaned towards more recently is teaming up. "Co-buying" with friends or other non-romantic partners is gaining traction. A recent survey by JW Surety Bonds, which is a subsidiary of a leading national specialty insurance brokerage and risk management firm Risk Strategies, found that roughly 15% of Americans have purchased a home with someone who isn't a romantic partner, and 70% of Gen Z say they'd be willing to do so.

Advisers Flag Risks And Recommend Firm Agreements

Consumer advisers say co-buying can stretch budgets and improve loan qualifications, but it carries risks that require planning. NerdWallet recommends clear agreements on use, financing and exits before purchase, especially since shared debt can leave one co-owner exposed if another's finances falter.

O'Leary has long pushed frank financial alignment inside relationships, telling audiences that early "money talks" strengthen and not strain partnerships, a theme he has repeated in recent interviews.

Gen Z's broader money habits echo the shift. Surveys show rising emphasis on partners' financial responsibility, growing reliance on side hustles to fund down payments and a willingness to share ownership with siblings to get into the market.

