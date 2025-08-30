Elon Musk Sees Scientists Flee X As Bluesky Becomes Hotbed For Original Research And Higher Engagement

Scientists are fleeing Elon Musk‘s X platform in unprecedented numbers, with alternative social media site Bluesky emerging as the new hub for scholarly communication.

Mass Migration Accelerates After Musk Changes

A January poll by Nature revealed that over half of 5,300 respondents, primarily scientists, have abandoned X amid dissatisfaction with Musk’s leadership and policy changes.

The exodus accelerated following loosened content moderation policies under Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Musk’s ownership.

Research Shows 10x Higher Engagement Rates

According to a report by the Observer, a University of Sheffield and Renmin University study found Bluesky delivers dramatically superior engagement for scientific content. Over 48% of scholarly posts received at least 10 likes, while 34% achieved 10+ reposts.

Bluesky’s scientific community surged from 10,000 posts in October 2024 to 324,000 posts by January. User participation jumped from 3,200 to 45,000 researchers during the same period.

Original Content Dominates Over X’s Replication Model

“Bluesky users participate more actively and with greater originality in interactions around scholarly articles,” said one of the study's authors, Er-Te Zheng. The research analyzed 2.6 million posts referencing scholarly content through July 2025, establishing Bluesky as “a credible and lasting platform for science communication.”

High-profile departures from X include former President Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton, who joined Bluesky in April.

Billionaire Mark Cuban recently criticized Bluesky’s “lack of diversity of thought,” suggesting potential user retention challenges as the platform matures beyond its initial migration surge.

