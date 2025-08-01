OpenAI Pulls ChatGPT's 'Discoverable' Feature Over Privacy Concerns: 'Too Many Opportunities...To Accidentally Share Things'

OpenAI has decided to retract a new feature from its ChatGPT app that enabled users to make their private conversations discoverable by search engines. This decision comes in the wake of worries about accidental oversharing.

ChatGPT Sharing Feature Pulled Over Google Indexing Risks

The “Make this chat discoverable” feature, which was an opt-in, was intended to help users find useful conversations. However, it was removed due to concerns about security and privacy, as announced by Dane Stuckey, OpenAI’s chief information security officer, through a X post on Thursday.

Stuckey stated, “Ultimately we think this feature introduced too many opportunities for folks to accidentally share things they didn’t intend to, so we’re removing the option.” He also noted that OpenAI is taking steps to remove indexed content from applicable search engines.

The decision to remove the feature came after concerns were raised by newsletter writer Luiza Jarovsky that private conversations with ChatGPT were being made public, reported Business Insider. Jarovsky noted that when using the chatbot’s sharing feature, users were inadvertently allowing their exchanges to be indexed by Google GOOG GOOGL. Users had to take actions to share their chats, including ticking a box to “make this chat discoverable,” which would then appear in web searches. The shared chats were anonymized to reduce the risk of personal identification.

Altman Sounds Alarm on AI Risks and ChatGPT Confidentiality

This incident comes in the wake of OpenAI CEO Sam Altman’s warning about the lack of legal confidentiality for ChatGPT conversations. Altman cautioned that sensitive chats could be subject to court subpoenas, as the platform does not offer the same legal protections as a doctor, lawyer, or licensed mental health professional.

Earlier, Altman had also expressed concerns about the potential threats artificial intelligence (AI) poses to financial security, urging them to stay ahead of the technology. He specifically highlighted the use of voice prints for high-value transactions, indicating the dangers of AI outsmarting current authentication methods. This rollback by OpenAI is a step towards addressing these concerns and ensuring user privacy and data security.

