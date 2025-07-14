Billionaire Elon Musk bought Twitter for $44 billion in 2022 and, along with changing the name of the social media platform to X, has made an increased focus on monetization for top posts and creators on the platform.

One user may see future revenue after a moment of viral fame on the platform.

What Happened: As the most followed person on X, the posts and replies made by Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Musk can often go viral and lead to strong viewership for posts made by others.

X user @frozenaesthetic known as Moon Dragon found that out recently with a post made on April 1 that has now been seen over one billion times on the social media platform.

"On April 1st I put up a tweet then moved on from it, then it got retweeted 3 months later and now Elon Musk knows I exist," the user recently posted.

The post made by the user was: "share a piece of lore about yourself."

At the time of writing, the post has over 9,800 comments, 186,000 retweets and 114,000 likes.

X has not always shown the number of views on posts, but this may be the first to register the one billion milestone since that information became public.

"When I got hired at X in 2023 one of my first projects was to update the logic for number rounding on this app and I haven't seen billions in use until this post," X engineer Jonah Katz posted.

Best Lore Posts: The X user credits the post being seen by Musk and several of his companies and a large streamer for helping with the virality of the post. Here are some of the best tweets made about the post.

McDonald's

"Grimace used to be called evil grimace and had 4 arms to hold more shakes."

Comrade Flynn

"I got really drunk in college 25+ years ago and made a banana dance to the song "Peanut Butter Jelly Time". I forgot about it for 3 days until my ISP called to ask what was happening as my site had been visited 4 million times and was growing."

GameStop Corporation

"Boy do I have a story for you…"

They didn't share more of the story, but you can read all about it here.

Merriam Webster

"We once made a dictionary with a built-in stand."

Drink AriZona

"We are from New York"

Penguin Books

"When we first started publishing paperbacks in 1935, the color of the cover corresponded to the book's genre."

Singer Dionne Warwick

"My name is Marie"

X

"I used to a bird"

Tesla

"One of our cars is literally floating in space rn"

Empire State Building

"I was climbed by a gigantic ape in 1933" (King Kong movie reference)

Guinness World Records

"We were founded because two people couldn't agree on what the fastest bird was whilst they were out hunting"

Coinbase Global CEO and co-founder Brian Armstrong

"The first version of Coinbase launched with just a hot wallet — a risky proposition. We were in beta and the app prominently told people not to store any money there they couldn't afford to lose."

(Armstrong's lore post is much lengthier than others and dives into the company's beginnings)

Internet Influencer Greg16676935420

"Ok fine it's time to explain it all Everyone always asks me what the 16676935420 stands for after greg in my username I've always kept it a secret but figure it's finally time I let the cat out of the bag and this post seems like a good place to do it 16676935420 stands for nothing. It's just random numbers since @greg was taken"

Photo: Mamun_Sheikh via Shutterstock