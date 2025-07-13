July 13, 2025 3:20 PM 2 min read

Elon Musk's Ex-Wife Reveals His Success Secret, And It Comes Down to This One Powerful Word

by Bibhu Pattnaik Benzinga Staff Senior Writer
Justine Musk, the ex-wife of billionaire tech mogul Elon Musk, shed light on the secret behind his extraordinary success.

What Happened: Justine Musk unveiled the key to the triumph of Elon Musk during her TEDx Talk a few years back. The secret, she divulged, is encapsulated in a single word: “No.”

"I was married to a man who became extremely successful. And as I watched him rise I noticed two things. He worked very hard, much harder than your average bear. And he said no, a lot,” Justine Musk said during the talk.

"He said no to people who wanted his time and attention and energy. He said no in a way that protected his resources so he could channel them towards his own goals. And I realized that behind every no there is a deeper yes to whatever it is that you do want," she added.

Elon Musk has witnessed a meteoric rise to power in recent years, earning the title of the world’s wealthiest man.

Despite teetering on the brink of bankruptcy on multiple occasions, Musk’s unwavering determination has been instrumental in his success.

Also Read: Elon Musk’s Ex-Wife Spills The Truth About What It Really Takes To Be A Billionaire: ‘There Is No Roadmap, No Blueprint For This’

Justine Musk, who was wedded to Elon until 2013, pointed out that he frequently said “no” to safeguard his resources and direct them towards his own objectives.

"He had grown up in the male-dominated culture of South Africa, and the will to compete and dominate that made him so successful in business did not magically shut off when he came home," Justine Musk further continued.

While she admired his uncompromising business strategy, she also underscored the difficulties it imposed on their personal relationship. Despite their separation, Justine Musk affirmed she holds no regrets about their marriage.

Elon Musk’s success story is a testament to the power of focus and determination. His ability to say “no” to distractions and channel his resources towards his goals has been a key factor in his rise to the top.

This revelation provides a fresh perspective on the strategies employed by successful entrepreneurs and could serve as a guide for aspiring business leaders.

Despite the personal challenges it may bring, such a resolute approach could be the key to achieving extraordinary success in the business world.

Image: Shutterstock/Frederic Legrand – COMEO

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

