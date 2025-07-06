Donald Trump Announces Upcoming Talks With China On TikTok: 'We Pretty Much Have A Deal'

President Donald Trump has declared that the U.S. is set to begin negotiations with China on a potential deal involving TikTok. The discussions are expected to kick off as early as the coming week.

What Happened: Trump has unveiled plans to initiate talks with China concerning the sale of TikTok. “We pretty much have a deal,” Trump announced on Friday, hinting that the negotiations could start as early as Monday or Tuesday.

"I think we're gonna start Monday or Tuesday, talking to China, perhaps President Xi Jinping or one of his representatives, but we pretty much have a deal," Trump said.

According to the Reuters’ report, Trump’s announcement came on the heels of a report by The Post’s Charles Gasparino that a potential buyer for the Chinese-owned app had been identified.

However, the real hurdle lies with the seller. The deal is expected to necessitate China’s approval, as TikTok has emerged as a significant factor in the ongoing US-China trade negotiations.

Furthermore, Trump has granted an extension to TikTok’s parent company, ByteDance, to divest its US assets by September 17. This is the third extension since Trump’s re-entry to the White House in January.

When questioned about his confidence in China agreeing to the deal, Trump replied, “I’m not confident, but I think so. President Xi and I have a great relationship, and I think it’s good for them. I think the deal is good for China, and it’s good for us.”

Why It Matters: The potential deal comes amidst heightened tensions between the US and China, with TikTok at the center of the dispute. The video-sharing platform has been under scrutiny in the US due to concerns over data privacy and national security.

The outcome of these negotiations could significantly impact the future of TikTok in the US and set a precedent for other Chinese tech companies operating in the country.

Furthermore, the deal could also influence the dynamics of the ongoing US-China trade negotiations.

Image: Shutterstock