Mark Cuban Criticizes Bluesky, Gets Welcome Back On X By CEO Yaccarino: 'Welcome Home To The True Global Town Square'

Billionaire Mark Cuban has been one of the largest proponents of social media platform Bluesky, which has grown its user base as an alternative to X. Cuban's criticism of Bluesky in recent weeks could be a major headwind for the platform.

What Happened: Similar to leaving "Shark Tank" to focus on other aspects of his life, Cuban could be ready to move on from Bluesky to focus on a better social media platform.

Cuban said Bluesky has "grown ruder and more hateful" in a recent post, as reported by the New York Post.

"The lack of diversity of thought here is really hurting usage," Cuban said, while sharing an opinion piece from The Washington Post that said Bluesky's decline comes from "never hearing from the other side."

Cuban said the recent activity on Bluesky likely has users going back to X, formerly known as Twitter.

"There used to be great give and take discussions on politics and news. Not so much any more." Doesn't have to be this way."

The billionaire said that Bluesky has advanced moderation tools and people can block others rather than attacking them. Cuban said that his posts are now met with anger and criticism rather than discussion.

"Engagement went from great convos on many topics, to agree with me or you are a nazi fascist."

Adding insult to injury, several Bluesky users didn't like Cuban's criticism of the platform and told him to leave.

Why It's Important: While Bluesky users may be pushing Cuban from the platform he once supported so strongly, X is ready to welcome Cuban back.

"Welcome home to the true global town square!" X CEO Linda Yaccarino said while sharing Cuban's post criticizing Bluesky.

On X, Cuban has nine million followers. He has been posting more on the platform in recent days.

Cuban's last post on Bluesky was three days ago. On Bluesky, Cuban has 1.4 million followers and is the second-most followed person, trailing only Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (2 million).

The decentralized social media, which is an alternative to X, saw strong growth after X owner Elon Musk endorsed Donald Trump for president in the 2024 election. The platform also saw strong growth after Trump won the election in November 2024.

The Bluesky user base tripled from 10 million to more than 30 million between November 2024 and May 2025, the report said, citing Pew Research Center data.

With one of the largest voices on Bluesky critical and saying people aren't allowed to share different opinions without getting attacked, users new and old may be scared away and find themselves back on X.

