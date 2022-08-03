Funko (FNKO) To Report Q2 Earnings: What To Expect?

Funko, Inc. FNKO is scheduled to report second-quarter 2022 results on Aug 4, 2022, after the market closes. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 70%.
The Trend in Estimate Revision
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter earnings is pegged at 22 cents per share, indicating a decline of 45% from 40 cents reported in the year-ago quarter. For revenues, the consensus mark is pegged at $299.8 million. The projection suggests an increase of 27% from the year-ago quarter.
Let's take a look at how things have shaped up in the quarter.
Factors to Note
Funko's second-quarter top line is likely to have benefited from solid demand across product categories, capacity creation efforts, diversification of manufacturing footprint and international expansion efforts. Broad-based strength across geographies, brands and channels bodes well for the company. Solid contributions from the Loungefly brand are likely to have boosted the company's second-quarter top line.
Emphasis on direct-to-consumer channels through operational improvements is likely to have boosted the company's performance in the second quarter. During the previous quarter, DTC channels rose 36% year over year, owing to higher conversion rates. With increased focus on expanded product offerings, greater use of exclusives and technology enhancements, the momentum is likely to have continued in the second quarter as well.
However, supply chain disruptions are likely to have affected the company's performance in the second quarter. A rise in freight costs is also likely to have hurt margins in the to-be-reported quarter.
What Our Model Says
Our proven
model does not predict an earnings beat for Funko this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that's not the case here.
Earnings ESP: Funko has an Earnings ESP of -5.27%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Zacks Rank: The company carries a Zacks Rank #3.
Stocks Posed to Beat Earnings
Here are some stocks from the Zacks Consumer Discretionary space that investors may consider as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat:
Callaway Golf Company ELY has an Earnings ESP of +2.69% and a Zacks Rank of 2.
Shares of Callaway Golf have declined 30.1% in the past year. ELY's earnings surpassed the consensus mark in all the trailing four quarters, the average being 955.5%.
DraftKings Inc. DKNG has an Earnings ESP of +1.29% and a Zacks Rank of 2.
Shares of DraftKings have declined 68.4% in the past year. DKNG's earnings surpassed the consensus mark twice in the trailing four quarters and missed twice, the average miss being 9.3%.
Dolby Laboratories, Inc. DLB has an Earnings ESP of +5.00% and a Zacks Rank #3.
Shares of Dolby Laboratories have declined 20.4% in the past year. DLB's earnings surpassed the consensus mark thrice in the trailing four quarters and missed once, the average surprise being 14.7%.
Image sourced from Shutterstock
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.