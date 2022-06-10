Why Shares Of Cogent Biosciences Are Trading Higher

Cogent Biosciences, Inc. COGT shares are trading higher after the company reported initial data from its ongoing Phase 2 APEX clinical trial.

All patients treated with bezuclastinib achieved greater than or equal to 50% reduction in serum tryptase, with a median reduction of 89%, regardless of prior KIT D816V inhibitor treatment.

Andrew Robbins, Chief Executive Officer at Cogent Biosciences said, "We are very excited to present initial clinical data from the APEX study of bezuclastinib in advanced systemic mastocytosis."

Cogent Biosciences Inc a biotechnology company focused on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases.

The stock was trading about 89.5% higher at $9.40 per share on Friday at the time of publication.