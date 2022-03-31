 Skip to main content

What's Going On With FuboTV Stock?
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 31, 2022 5:10pm   Comments
FuboTV Inc (NYSE: FUBO) shares closed Thursday down 7.98% at $6.56. The stock is down more than 10% over a five-day period and more than 55% year-to-date. What's going on?

FuboTV's average session volume is about 11.4 million over a 100-day period. Thursday's trading volume totaled 16.78 million, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

FuboTV stock was trending across social media platforms Thursday. It was among the top trending stocks on Stocktwits at publication time.

Earlier this week, FuboTV confirmed that the $5 increase to its Live TV Streaming package would become permanent. The monthly package now costs $69.99, up from $64.99 per month.

FuboTV is a sports-first, live TV streaming company, offering subscribers access to tens of thousands of live sporting events annually as well as news and entertainment content.

See Also: Why Longeveron Shares Are Surging Today

FUBO 52-Week Range: $6.01 - $35.10

The stock was up 1.22% in after hours trading at $6.65 at press time.

Photo: courtesy of FuboTV.

