This Sushi Chain Has A Better 1-Year Return Than Ford, GM, Tilray, AMD And Wells Fargo

Kura Sushi USA Inc’s (NASDAQ: KRUS) mouthwatering menu helps sushi fans get their fix, and over the past year, the company has also made investors quite happy.

Since January 2021, Kura Sushi stock’s 1-year return has outperformed several of the world’s most popular tech, automotive and consumer discretionary stocks: Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F), General Motors Company (NYSE: GM), Tilray Inc (NASDAQ: TLRY), Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) and Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE: WFC).

Kura Sushi is a Japanese restaurant company that operates revolving sushi chain restaurants in the United States. The establishments feature revolving and express conveyor belts, on-demand ordering screens, plate slots and the Bikkura-Pon rewards machine.

As of August 31, 2021, Kura Sushi operated 33 restaurants in nine states and Washington, DC. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Here's how the returns break down from January 2021 to the present:

Ford is up from $9.30 to $24.44 for a return of 162.80%

GM is up from $45.01 to $62.27 for a return of 38.35%

Tilray is down from $12.33 to $6.42 for a return of -47.93%

AMD is up from $97.25 to $132.00 for a return of 35.73%

Wells Fargo is up from $33.24 to $54.77 for a return of 64.77%

And finally, Kura Sushi is up from $18.75 a share to $55.68 for a return of 196.96%

